Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.55. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $14.29 on Friday, reaching $1,258.71. 464,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,420. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,565.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,586.02. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,244.00 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

