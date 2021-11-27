Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $112.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $113.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $94.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $408.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.80 million to $409.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $484.95 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $495.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

LNTH traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -54.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

