Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $813.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce sales of $813.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $841.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.20 million. EnerSys reported sales of $751.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

ENS traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,396. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in EnerSys by 238.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

