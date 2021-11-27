Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.45. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,805. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $122.41 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

