Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.50. 437,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

