YOUengine Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00044659 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00233797 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00088499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012263 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

YOUengine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

