Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $157,762,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 336,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of XYL traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.64. 969,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,037. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

