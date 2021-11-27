XR Securities LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

XR Securities LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

