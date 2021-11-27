WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 574.0% from the October 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 137,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,582. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

