WT Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

