WT Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,070,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.