WT Wealth Management Acquires 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $546.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $554.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

