WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,494 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WPP by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WPP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPP opened at $70.62 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $75.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

