Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $277.55 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.00 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,541.86, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.66.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,841 shares of company stock worth $162,862,156 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.