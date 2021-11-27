Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits Market Cap of $372,551.59

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $372,551.59 and $2,762.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.47 or 0.00106358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044476 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00234233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00088600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

