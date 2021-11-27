Wolfe Research Trims Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price to $55.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $77.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

Anaplan stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

