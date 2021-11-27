WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.64

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.64 and traded as low as $48.38. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 8,233 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 834.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 106,950 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

