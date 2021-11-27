Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.63.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

