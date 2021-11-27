Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown Purchases 11,137 Shares of Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director David A. B. Brown acquired 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.00 million, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLMS. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

