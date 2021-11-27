Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WU. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Western Union has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Western Union by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

