Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.73.
Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
