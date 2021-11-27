Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Western Union by 289.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after buying an additional 298,893 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

