Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years.

PAI opened at $16.59 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

