WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK stock opened at $175.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.16 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

