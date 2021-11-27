WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 123,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,258,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.06. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.