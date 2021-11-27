WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 139.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 115,651 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 125.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWN opened at $49.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

