WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $112.11 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

