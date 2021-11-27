WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $362.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

