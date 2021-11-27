WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $209,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 36.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in DocuSign by 15.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $249.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -290.27 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

