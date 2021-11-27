WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $44,785,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 218.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 871,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

