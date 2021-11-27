WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

