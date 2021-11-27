Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 57,829 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 57,829 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,611 shares of company stock worth $20,051,870 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $129.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 447.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.