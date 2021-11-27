Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 34,900 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gentherm by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Gentherm by 23.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 319,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 511,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,365,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

