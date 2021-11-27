Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 112,179 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.59% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $427,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

