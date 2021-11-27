Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 197,402 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

