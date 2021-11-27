Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,494 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.54% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,785,000 after purchasing an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,370,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,140,000 after purchasing an additional 213,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,199,000 after acquiring an additional 153,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

