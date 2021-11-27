Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

AEIS stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.71 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

