Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 70,471 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 70,471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after buying an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in United Airlines by 874.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after buying an additional 402,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Airlines by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after buying an additional 364,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of UAL opened at $42.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

