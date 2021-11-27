Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $27.35 Million Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 433,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

NYSE BBWI opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.72. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

