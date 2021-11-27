Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 29,353 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,353 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

DRI stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.49 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average is $145.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,501,937. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.