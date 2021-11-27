Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 416,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.1% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 60,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.