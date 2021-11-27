Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $22.94 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,281 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after buying an additional 244,166 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in AerCap by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 6.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,096 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 93,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

