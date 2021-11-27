Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.46% of Allison Transmission worth $17,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 197.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.