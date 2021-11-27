Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 616,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,958,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.40% of Skechers U.S.A. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

