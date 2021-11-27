Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

WFRD stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. Weatherford International has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. Analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

