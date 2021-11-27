WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,564 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.2% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 334,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

