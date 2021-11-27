WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $292,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.