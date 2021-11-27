Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 103,240.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $958.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.26%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $762,200 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

