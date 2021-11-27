Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

