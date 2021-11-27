Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

