VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in VSE were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in VSE by 321.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSEC stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $738.95 million, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.53. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

VSE Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.